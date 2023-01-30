HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 51-year-old Hailey man is facing felony charges after nearly hitting a deputy that was on a traffic stop in the middle of the night Monday. Travis Davis was booked into the Blaine County Detention Center on felony driving under the influence and felony possession of a controlled substance. He was given a $10,000 bond during his arraignment Monday afternoon. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office alleges Davis had been seen driving a GMC pickup erratically and didn't move over for a stationary emergency vehicle with its emergency lights on. A deputy had also been on a traffic stop when Davis allegedly just missed him on State Highway 75. Officers caught up with Davis and arrested him. According to the Sheriff's Office, Davis has two prior convictions for DUI, one in 2018 was DUI excessive.

