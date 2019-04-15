Spokane Man Sentenced After Traveling to Idaho for Sex with Teen

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 29-year-old Washington man who drove to Idaho intending to have sex with a minor will spend three years behind bars.

Jesse Lauren Van Orsow, of Spokane, was sentenced to prison for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor last week after he entered a guilty plea in 2018, according to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis.

Court records say in August of 2017, Van Orsow had emailed and texted with an undercover police officer that had posed as a young teenage girl. Authorities said Van Orsow indicated he wanted to have sex with the girl and drove from Washington to Idaho wanting to have sex with the person he thought was the teenage girl.

The sentencing judge ordered Van Orsow to serve seven years on supervised release as soon as he gets out of prison. Several agencies assisted Homeland Security in the investigation including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office and Coeur d'Alene Police Department among others.