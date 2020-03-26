St. Luke’s Magic Valley to Begin Drive-up COVID-19 Testing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-St. Luke's Magic Valley is set to begin a drive-up testing center to test for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The hospital says the drive-up tents for screening people showing symptoms of possible COVID-19 will start at 10 a.m. and go to 6 p.m. just outside the St. Luke's Surgery Center at the hospital campus (SEE MAP BELOW). Those who drive to the testing center will be able to stay in their vehicles as the screening is being done.

The Center for Disease Control says symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Professionals will evaluate people and if needed they'll be directed to get the appropriate care. St. Luke's Magic Valley says the there is no cost for the screening and processing of samples.

MKT-1443 COVID-19 MV Screening Tent map 5