St. Luke’s Magic Valley to Relocate COVID-19 Testing Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-St. Luke's Magic Valley will relocate the COVID-19 testing location for the winter and long-term.

St. Luke's Magic Valley said the testing center will be moved to the St. Luke's Renaissance Business Park at 746 N. College Rd, in the Genoa Building, beginning on Wednesday, December 9. Testing will be available seven days a week, Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. St. Luke's said the process for testing will stay the same and people must schedule it in advance. People can use the myChart to take a prescreening to see if a COVID-19 test is needed and schedule.

St. Luke's said myChart is the preferred way for scheduling, but people can also call the hotline for the self-triage at 208-381-9500, seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. If instructed to get tested people will be directed to visit the testing center at the appointed time and park in the designated stalls. Visitors will call a number provided at the site and then be directed to go inside for testing. Those with COVID-like symptoms can continue to visit the Quick Care located at 775 Pole Line Rd W. near the hospital for treatment and testing.

