Steelheads Playoff Schedule

The good news is the Idaho Steelheads are in the playoffs for the 22nd straight year, in fact every year they've been a hockey franchise in Boise.

The bad news is they just lost two of three games to the Utah Grizzlies to end the regular season and it's Utah the Steelies open the playoffs against.

The Mountain Division Semifinal begins on Friday, April 12 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena with game two Saturday also in Boise

The Steelheads will have home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven game Mountain Division Semifinal thanks to a second place finish in-division at the end of the regular season. The Steelheads are guaranteed a minimum of two home games with the potential of two additional home games if the series goes beyond five games.

Game 1: Utah at Idaho – Friday, April 12 • 7:10 p.m. • CenturyLink Arena (Game A) Game 2: Utah at Idaho – Saturday, April 13 • 7:10 p.m. • CenturyLink Arena (Game A) Game 3: Idaho at Utah – Wednesday, April 17 • 7:05 p.m. • Maverik Center Game 4: Idaho at Utah – Friday, April 19 • 7:05 p.m. • Maverik Center *Game 5: Idaho at Utah – Saturday, April 20 • 7:05 p.m. • Maverik Center *Game 6: Utah at Idaho – Monday, April 22 • 7:10 p.m. • CenturyLink Arena *Game 7: Utah at Idaho – Tuesday, April 23 • 7:10 p.m. • CenturyLink Arena * - if necessary