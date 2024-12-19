It’s common for Idaho Fish and Game to put choppers in the air. Helicopters are used to count herds of deer, elk, and other wildlife. It’s a practice that’s been going on for years. If you see something in the distance shortly, don’t assume it’s a drone! From a distance,e I suppose your eyes could be fooled.

Which is to say you shouldn’t do anything rash or foolish. Population estimates allow Fish and Game to set limits when hunting seasons roll around.

Our senses are geared to be on the lookout for drones. A man in Twin Falls believes he saw two over his backyard Thursday morning.

We’re probably seeing more drones because more people have developed an interest in the hobby with all the stories dominating daily news.

One leading scientist is offering a simple explanation for the traffic overhead. Michio Kaku can be found on TV somewhere at any time of day. He suggests our government is to blame, and because of what he views as a bad policy decision. You can watch his explanation by clicking here.

But to stress that not everything in the air is a drone. The work of doing aerial surveys is not without risk. Fish and Game employees have lost their lives in crashes involving helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Let them do their jobs. Law enforcement and Fish and Game are among legitimate users.

Our airspace is already busy with planes, choppers, and, yes, even drones. Many of the latter are involved in necessary activities.

