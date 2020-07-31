Stores, Phones and Alexa are Spying on You

Is your telephone spying on you? The best answer is probably some of the time. Click here to read a link from conservative talk show host, preacher and lawyer Erick Erickson. He watched the hearing from Capitol Hill with the big tech executives. They faced some serious questions about political bias but at the expense of answers about customer privacy.

In his comments he cites examples of family and friends having conversations and then seeing online advertising for related products. I shared this link with people at work. One told me a story about having an Alexa on the kitchen counter while she and a friend talked about a Ford F-150. Guess what they’ve been seeing since then when it comes to online advertising?

I’ve looked up products simply for research on-air and then been deluged with advertising for the next several weeks.

Not long ago, I was lunching with a friend. She’s originally from Alaska. Casually, I mentioned I have been planning a trip to Alaska the last two years but always find something comes up and I postpone. My cellphone was on the table. When I got home I turned on my laptop. Speaking of a deluge, I now know all the latest deals on vacations, hotels and flights to the icebox of the north.

Speaking of laptops, if your computer has a lens and camera, you aren’t alone. There is a very good chance someone is looking in on you. You can’t blame the tech companies on that one. At least not directly. Instead it’s often the work of hackers.

Oh, and last week I read a story about surveillance at Walmart. The shops have listening devices placed around the store. Gathering data on your likes and dislikes. Big Brother is here and not in the form of government.