Many people in the state of Idaho have been resigning from their jobs over the last year, leaving many vacancies to be filled. It isn't just Idaho, as, in the last couple of years, many places have seen their employees quit, and it isn't uncommon to see 'now hiring' signs in every retail, fast food, or shop across town. Companies are hurting for willing employees to work, and hiring people to fill open positions is more difficult than ever before. With so many jobs open, what states are struggling to hire new employees, and which ones are filling these voids with more ease?

States Struggling the Most and Least with Hiring Employees

With so many people refusing to work in the last couple of years, and others quitting their jobs over frustrations, hiring new employees hasn't been easy for businesses. According to a list on WalletHub, Alaska seems to be the state struggling the most, with an astounding 9.78% of jobs available in the last year. In the last month alone, that number is at 8.3%. Almost a tenth of the jobs in Alaska are available to apply for. Coming in second is Georgia, with 8.08% of jobs available in the last year, with Kentucky rounding out the top three at 7.95% of jobs available. The state that is struggling the least is Washington at 6.1% of jobs available in the last year but has seen improvement to only 5% in the last month. Just behind them are New York and Washington DC to be the three struggling the least.

Is Idaho Struggling to Hire Employees?

With Idaho having risen in the last few months on the resignation list and seeing so many over the last year, the speculation is that we are struggling to fill positions and hire new employees. That does not seem to be the case, as Idaho ranks lower than half of the country. Idaho comes in on the list at 29 with 7.3% of jobs available in the last year but has seen improvement to have that down to 6.6% in the last month. While people may be resigning from their jobs, they may be leaving and going elsewhere over the last few months. Many people have been moving to the state recently, and they may be helping lower this percentage as they sweep up some of the openings in the area.

If you need a job, don't hesitate. There may be a lot of hiring signs out now, but the percentages are lowering, and Idahoans are filling up the open jobs. The more outsiders move here, the fewer jobs that may be available. Find what makes you happy and stick with it. If you ever get desperate for a job, you can always check out Alaska.

