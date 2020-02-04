Sweeto Benito Plans Twin Falls Restaurant Location

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Our friend, Benito Baeza, has been moonlighting for several years behind the wheel of a bus and sometimes a potato truck. Now he’s taking his interest in food to a new level.

Sweeto Benito should open by mid-summer. By early next year, he also plans a second location in Blaine County. Ketchum Benito will cater to an upscale but often rushed winter recreation clientele.

The Twin Falls location will offer only three items. Egg muffins, Cap’n Crunch and all you can drink coffee.

Taking a page from an old business textbook (you’ll find it missing if you pull it off the library shelf), Benito plans to keep the menu very basic. Just a few items and focus on execution in preparation. The Twin Falls location will offer only three items. Egg muffins, Cap’n Crunch and all you can drink coffee. It’s the breakfast of news champions!

There won’t be much variety at the Ketchum restaurant. Milk won’t be an option for your cereal. The liberals are opposed to dairy. You might find the dry cereal hurts the roof of your mouth. Soy and almond will be offered to smooth chewing. Or a quality cabernet. The egg muffin also won’t be an option. Instead, as I’m learning, Ketchum Benito may serve not much more than coffee. And not the bargain swill over-caffeinated News Directors guzzle at 5:00 o’clock in the morning.

No, in Ketchum the coffee will be a grade slightly above swill and will sell for 12 dollars a cup. Bran muffins will be an additional five dollars. Each. This will allow the California tourists to maintain some semblance of home. The staff will also invite the Californians to be condescending when placing orders and abusive at checkout.

Benito plans to continue his news career but also envisions a chain of chicken salad joints from coast-to-coast. Cluck ‘n Chuck has a planned 2023 launch.