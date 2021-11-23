Swig in Twin Falls Idaho Announces Opening Date

Twin Falls newest soft drink and cookie shop has announced when they will officially be opening, as well as some grand opening specials.

If you're a fan of cookies and soda, then you'll be thrilled to know that the wait for Swig to open in Twin Falls is just about over.

If you've ever been on a trip to Utah, you might be familiar with them. Swig was founded in 2010 by a wife and husband team in St. George, and you can find Swig locations smattered pretty much all over the greater St. George and Salt Lake City areas.

Twin Falls residents who've been anxiously waiting for Swig to open will be thrilled to know that the soft drink and cookie drink shop will be opening on December 4th, 2021

According to social media, Swig will be giving away some some free gift cards and other treats leading up to and during their opening event.

And just in case you didn't know where they were or haven't seen the recent construction, they're located at 2004 Nielsen Point Pl Ste. 100, in Twin Falls. Or it's easier to think of them as being near the Twin Falls Visitor's Center right by Twin Falls' only roundabout off Fillmore.

And I thought for a minute that Swig had a location in the Boise area but I was mistaken. In case you're interested, there's a wig shop in Boise that's not open yet called sWIGs. But I'm pretty sure they don't have soft drinks or cookies.