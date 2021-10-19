New Drink & Sweet Shop And Eatery Taking Shape In Twin Falls ID

The shell of the building that will house two new Twin Falls businesses specializing in food and drink is just about complete near the city's visitor center. Construction staffers were hard at work on-site Tuesday afternoon when I passed by.

It's been over four months since ground broke on the Twin Falls site that will soon be home to two new city businesses. One is a specialty drink and sweet shop called Swig, and the other is a Hawaiian-style eatery called Mo' Bettahs. The building is located next to the Outback Steakhouse and Twin Falls Visitor Center.

In June, I paid the site a visit during my lunch hour a short time after the groundbreaking. The site was nothing more than two massive mounds of dirt. The location couldn't be better, as it is a stone's throw from the Twin Falls Visitor Center. People walking the path near the Perrine Bridge can now grab a beverage at Swig, or stop in for a bite at Mo' Bettahs without having to drive anywhere.

Swig specializes in soda and energy drinks, hot chocolate, cookies, pretzel bites, and other snacks and beverages. Mo' Bettahs serves plates such as teriyaki chicken, barbequed pork, shrimp tempura, deep-fried chicken, and island-inspired salads.

While no projected opening date for either business has been announced, construction is moving swiftly, so a spring 2022 opening is definitely doable. Twin Falls is booming at the moment as far as new restaurant options, and I can't wait to give both of these new businesses a try when doors open in the coming months.

