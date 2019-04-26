Taylor Swift 's new "Me!" video featuring Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie is a lot to take in, but don't overlook the Dixie Chicks cameo early on.

"But one of these things is not like the others / Like a rainbow with all of the colors / Baby doll, when it comes to a lover / I promise that you'll never find another like / Me-ee, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh / I'm the only one of me / Baby, that's the fun of me / Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh / You're the only one of you / Baby, that's the fun of you / And I promise that nobody's gonna love you like me," Swift sings in the chorus of the song, whose release was accompanied by a colorful and entertaining new video.

Swift is a pop megastar now, but she manages a sly nod to her country roots early on in both the song and the video.

"There's a lot of cool chicks out there," Swift sings in the first verse as Urie is shown in front of a wall covered in paintings. Most of the artwork depicts baby chickens wearing sunglasses, but the most noticeable visual image is a front-and-center portrait of the Dixie Chicks dressed all in black, which is a portrait rendering of an old publicity still of the groundbreaking country trio.

Swift has never made any secret of her fandom for the Chicks. She invited Natalie Maines to the stage during the Los Angeles date of her 1989 World Tour in August of 2015, where they performed the Chicks classic, "Goodbye Earl," and she gushed to her concert audience afterward, sharing how much the trio had influenced her own music.

"If not for this woman and her band, I would not have known that you could be quirky, be fun, be yourself, be outspoken and brave and real," Swift shared. "I wouldn't have, when I was, you know, 9 years old, gotten my first CD. I wouldn't have dreamed the things that I dreamed, and I wouldn't be standing on this stage today."

The Dixie Chicks turned to Twitter to thank her for the tribute after Swift's "Me!" video dropped.

Swift replied by writing , "Chicks stans never unstan."

"Me!" is the first we've heard Swift's upcoming seventh studio album — which fans can pre-order on Swift's official store — and it was worth the wait.

"Me!" is also the first release from Swift on her new record label, Universal Music Group's Republic Records, after leaving her first record label Big Machine in 2018. Though Swift hasn't revealed too many details about her seventh studio album, she did reveal that Track 5 of the album will be about "holes in the fence."

