Celebrities Don’t Choose My Candidate

The thoughts of my favorite celebrities have never influenced my vote. In Idaho, at least, celebrity endorsements are useless.

As are endorsements from newspaper editors, talk show hosts and the guy at the end of the bar (see newspaper editors).

When Taylor Swift told her followers she was backing the Democrat in her adopted home state for U.S. Senate, it got a lot of media attention. Meanwhile, a newly released poll shows the Republican has opened a whopping 14 point polling lead.

I’m amused by the Kanye West visit at the White House. It was surreal. Also, I don’t believe it matters a whit in midterm elections. Politics is now entertainment (it’s how I make a living) but I still believe most people vote conscience. Or at least the members of the party with consciences.