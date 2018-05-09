Teen Rescued after Falling Into Canyon Near Twin Falls Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) A 16-year-old boy was life-flighted by Air St. Luke’s Tuesday evening after falling 100 feet to the bottom of the canyon. Magic Valley Paramedics SORT (Special Operations Emergency Team) got the call at 9:05 p.m. that an individual fell over the canyon. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. He was conscious when being loaded into the helicopter. MV Paramedics SORT, Rock Creek Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Sheriff’s responded to the location of the 3400 E block of Quail Ridge. The SORT team was able to propel over the edge of the canyon and down to the floor where the boy was laying. Members of the team were then able to hike him up the edge to where an ambulance was waiting, and then transported him to the Air St. Luke’s helicopter. SORT Special Operations Director Chad Smith said it took approximately 40 minutes from the time they received the call to when the boy was loaded into the helicopter. One neighbor told our reporter a newly built house was having a party. A group was near a trail leading down to Dierkes Lake, when the boy fell over the canyon edge.