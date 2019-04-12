The Best Superhero Movies of All Time

With Aquaman and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse newly on Blu-ray, and Captain Marvel and Shazam in theaters, and with the new version of Hellboy opening everywhere today, it felt like a good time to take stock of the superhero genre as a whole by ranking the best of the best.

Long story short: The new Hellboy ain’t on the list. But another Hellboy movie might be.

Bear in mind, what follows are what one dork considers the best superhero movies, not necessarily or exclusively the best comic-book movies. There are some very good superhero movies that aren’t based on comics. As far what makes a “superhero movie” if not a connection to a superhero comic, it’s kind of a you-know-it-when-you-see-it type situation. But if the main character of your movie dresses in a costume (particularly if the costume has a mask and a cape), or gains super powers of some kind as part of a quest to save the world from evildoers, you’re on the right track.

Without further ado, here’s our picks for the 25 best superhero movies. At least until Avengers: Endgame comes out. And then Spider-Man: Far From Home . And then Wonder Woman: 1984. And then The Batman . And then... (In other words, we’ll try to update this thing from time to time.)