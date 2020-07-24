D&B Supply Inches Closer to New Larger Location

A friend likens the look to Seattle’s occupied zone. She works nearby and is watching the renovation at the old Kmart building in Twin Falls. The plaza is getting one heck of a boost and soon. Sometime in autumn the new D&B Supply store will be moving inside (it’ll look a lot better on the day of the grand opening).

D&B is a very popular place but its current small footprint can’t squeeze in all the parking.

The new store also will be massively larger. On a scale four to five times the current location. And parking is surely plentiful.

The same friend watching the work at the new Addison Avenue location shared a product idea. I had a brief ant invasion about two weeks ago and she explained there is a surefire product at D&B. She emailed a picture so I would know what I was looking for when I dropped by. There are more products on the shelves than in Batman’s utility belt. And I guess it’s why the place is so popular. It puts the general into general store.

I’m not sure I’ll be at the new place on opening day. It’s going to be packed wall-to-wall with shoppers. I figure about the third day I’ll pop my head inside.

And bring my bank account. It’s one of those places where you walk in thinking you need two things and then need six arms to carry everything you discover you need at home or the ranch.