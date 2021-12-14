Christmas is an interesting time of year. The fact that it falls during the beginning of the most dreary months and we are expected to be joyful and holly jolly seems crazy. Yet, we do it. Despite the bleak weather, frozen toes and fingers, and occasional Grinch: we make it the most wonderful time of the year.

Merry Christmas to all and thanks to all who make the season bright.

Good People Make Twin Falls Amazing During the Christmas Season

The Magic Valley is full of good people. We witnessed selfless service during the Snowpocalypse of 2017 when random people with 4x4 trucks went out and rescued strangers from the snow. We see it each year when charities ask for help and the community shows up in droves to fill the need. We see people volunteer their time to help those in need, despite it being the busiest time of the year.

Get our free mobile app

The good people in The Magic Valley are part of what makes the Christmas season so great, even if we get a little cranky at times.

Why Do We Try So Hard To Make Christmas Joyful In Idaho

But, my favorite thing about Christmas in Twin Falls is the reason we make the dark winter days bright with our good cheer. It's that so many people are trying to put the 'Christ' back in Christmas by actively trying to be better people during the holiday season. We hear people say that 'Jesus is the Reason For the Season' and it really shows in the people around our community.

Merry Christmas to all and thank you to all who help make the season bright. You are my favorite thing about Christmas in Twin Falls.

The LaBelle Lake Ice Palace

Twin Falls Come To Bethlehem Nativity Sets The Twin Falls Come to Bethlehem Christmas concert and nativity festival is back for 2021. On December 9th, 10th, and 11th you'll enjoy Christmas music and amazing nativities from around the world.