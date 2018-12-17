Live Nativity In Twin Falls This Week

Here's a cool way to mix up your Christmas celebrations - with a live nativity!

There are loads of light displays around Twin Falls and adding in a live nativity could be the perfect spiritual addition to your celebrations and prep. We all get caught up in the Christmas holiday and lose sight of the real reason we are celebrating. The nativity is a great reminder that we are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Here's what you can expect at the Nativity according to the Facebook event page :

...experience the unique sights, sounds, and smells of the bustling Bethlehem marketplace. Make your way to the outskirts of town and warm yourselves by the fire with the shepherds who excitedly share details of their visitation by the angel who gave “good tidings of great joy!” Run your fingers through the soft, thick wool of the real sheep they are tending. Enter the camp of the three wisemen, see the gifts they have prepared for the Christ child, and meet their camels up close. Reverently approach the humble stable where Joseph and Mary adore the newborn baby Jesus lying in a manger. Kneel before Him along with the shepherds and hear a choir of angels singing praises to their Lord and King.

The nativity will be Monday and Tuesday for foot traffic from 6:30-8:30pm. Then on Wednesday it is open for vehicles to drive through from 6:30-8:30pm if you aren't up for the little walk or cold weather. There will be animals and hot cocoa. The nativity walk through is free but you can donate canned goods .

The Christ Centered Christmas Nativity is at 1267 Madrona Street North in Twin Falls.