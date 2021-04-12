The Buhl, Idaho DMV is Finally Open!!!

It was a long wait. After months of delay, the new Buhl Department of Motor Vehicles opened on Monday morning, April 12th. It lost its old home at really the wrong moment. The pandemic arrived, the satellite office closed and a new state computer system (it should be called HAVOC) went online. The result was some very long lines at the DMV in Twin Falls. Some people were reporting waits in excess of two hours.

Now, this is no world record. I lived in New York State for many years, where Marge Simpson’s sisters are employed! I think a guy went into an office there in 1987 and is still waiting.

Things started to ease locally a few months ago. The coronavirus became slightly less of a threat to the staff and the glitches with the computer system started to be cleaned up. I walked in the morning of New Year’s Eve with plans to renew my registration. I was out in under 40 minutes on what was a very busy day. Being the last day not only of a month but of the year.

The Buhl hours are 8:00 o’clock in the morning until 4:00 o’clock in the afternoon for titles, Monday through Friday.

For vehicle registration, the door is open at 8:00 o’clock in the morning until 4:30 P.M. in the afternoon. Also, Monday through Friday.

Driver’s license testing begins at 8:00 o’clock in the morning and ends at 3:30 P.M.

You can still manage registrations online or through mail. Many people made those choices last year and saved some wait time.

Life is almost normal, again!