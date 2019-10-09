What a great night that Aaron Paul hosted with Netflix live from the famous Egyptian Theater. You have to salute this hometown dude for making Idaho a priority and his fans during such a busy part of his life. How many people would do that?

We received word that this premiere was happening barely two weeks ago and fans have been going nuts ever since. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was definitely the buzz prior to the Netflix launch on October 11, 2019. Yes, Aaron gave Boise the first viewing before the rest of the world.

This is how the day started.

That's when the phone alerts started going off in the studio. The madness was about to begin because Aaron is notorious for driving around the city hiding tickets for Breaking Bad fans. You gotta work for these tickets 🔥That's when the first clues started tweeting out.

Then he started hitting bars and landmarks around downtown Boise.

This went on for hours...

and hours...

There were so many fans that I interviewed at the Egyptian Theater who missed out on tickets because of too many people. I loved that when Aaron showed up for the premiere that he remembered them from different stops and awarded them passes. He signed autographs.

Photo by: Kekeluv

Thanks to Aaron Paul, Aaron's family, The Egyptian Theater, and Netflix for giving us the opportunity to be a part of something special. I got to witness Jesse Pinkman fans lose their minds in front of Aaron and he didn't blow them off. Paul's entire team was fantastic! Idaho got to see the movie days before the official Netflix release on October 11, 2019.

We'll keep you posted on future projects because my source says that some of our "brewing".

Sorry, we missed you brotha but we gave our tickets to your biggest fans and that was the best part of the night.