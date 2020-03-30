This really well done Breaking Bad coronavirus parody video reminds us all to not be a "Walter Wipe".

Instead of a giant pile money that Walter has made in the meth game, in this video it's something more valuable...a giant pile of toilet paper.

Thank you DoubleParker. Maybe I'm laughing because it's genuinely funny, or maybe I'm laughing because I've finally snapped amidst all of this corona craziness. Either way, at least I'm laughing, right?