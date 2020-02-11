Actor Aaron Paul’s Idaho Cabin Pics Shared; Boise Home On Airbnb

Idaho native and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul's Boise-area property can be rented through the website Airbnb. Paul also owns another five-bedroom home in Sun Valley, and recently gave consent to Architectural Digest to share photographs of it.

Aaron Paul is an actor that Idahoans know quite well. He grew up in Emmett, and occasionally hosts events throughout the state that gives fans the opportunity to meet him. He held a scavenger hunt in Boise in September of 2019 that coincided with the release of his Netflix film "El Camino," and met with a great deal of Idaho fans.

Most recently, Paul gave photographers from Architectural Digest the opportunity to photograph his log-cabin-style home in Sun Valley that was designed by a building firm out of Bozeman, Montana. Paul is married and has a 2-year-old child.

South Idaho fans of his that wish to stay at a local property he also owns can reserve dates via Airbnb. The going rate in 2016 for the property was $400/night, and includes an indoor pool, two-bedrooms, a private front and back yard, and it's in close proximity to downtown Boise.

Aside from starring in the popular series Breaking Bad, which ran on the AMC Network from 2008-2013, Paul also has more than 30 films to his credit, and voices the animated character, "Todd Chavez," in the popular Netflix series, BoJack Horseman, which recently wrapped its sixth season.

Due to the popularity of Paul's Boise property, reservations do fill up quickly. You might have to search the Airbnb site for a few minutes, but you should eventually come across it.