A Massive Flag Will Remember 9-11 in Idaho

A friend of mine believes Idaho is the most patriotic place in the nation. He lives in Missouri, fought in the jungles of Vietnam, and still enjoys John Wayne films. My friend was a late-life baby, as was his father. My friend’s grandfather was one of Teddy Roosevelt’s Roughriders. You could say my friend knows a thing or two about patriotism and heroism.

His conclusion about Idaho came after I emailed him pictures of our 9-11 Memorial, which is a massive flag that flies over the Snake River Canyon between Jerome and Twin Falls Counties.

The previous flag was on loan. The Magic Valley 9-11 Memorial was able to purchase its flag after generous contributions from the community. Giltner Logistics made a massive contribution of 30,000 dollars. Arlo G. Lott Trucking donated a trailer.

The flag is going to fly this year for at least 10 days, starting on September 11th, with the memorial service. There are no larger American flags flying anywhere else on the planet!

The flag will be on display at the September 6th football game between Twin Falls and Jerome, at Twin Falls High School.

The memorial committee needs volunteers and would like to purchase a second flag. If you can contribute to either count, check out the website by clicking here.

The Memorial on the 11th may include a flyover by a pair of Blackhawk helicopters. Planes have been used in the past, but are only over the canyon for a split second.

The flag is the show. People already awed by the canyon are left with jaws dropping when they see the giant Old Glory.

