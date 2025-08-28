Don’t panic. This is a temporary closure, and is being done to improve the park. You can share that with friends on Rants and Raves who believe there’s a conspiracy afoot. A paving and construction project begins on September 2nd. Access to the public will be closed through the 10th, when the park re-opens for 9-11 ceremonies. The park will close again on the 15th and will remain closed until mid-October.

Pay Attention to Future Announcements in October

Parking will be limited even during the brief period between the two closures.

When the work is complete, access to parking and boating will be improved.

Centennial is the busiest park in the county system, attracting tens of thousands throughout the year. Many come from out-of-state, and especially from Idaho’s Treasure Valley. If you have friends or family planning a visit, let them know about the closure.

We're Entering a Slower Tourist Season

Tourist traffic has slowed somewhat as schools reopened, but as long as the weather remains calm, boaters and kayakers continue to use the river throughout the year.

The closure was delayed until after Labor Day to accommodate the last big summer holiday weekend.

There are still options for recreation in the region. A Thousand Springs, Blue Heart Springs, and Murtaugh Lake. This isn’t the first closure at Centennial in recent years. Following the discovery of quagga mussels a couple of years ago, the park was temporarily closed to boating, and parking was reconfigured.