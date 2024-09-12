A Lonely Flag Floats Above Idaho to Remember an American Tragedy

It was raining steadily and a strong wind was blowing. I pulled into the parking lot at the Twin Falls Visitors Center just after 2:15 in the morning. I parked and walked to the observation deck. Some say the flag looks small within the Snake River Canyon, but it’s among the largest flags in the world. It’s illuminated after the sun sets, which is proper flag etiquette. It will stay in place for a week and a half as part of the Magic Valley’s 9-11 remembrance.

The wind whipping the flag allows you to see it from the canyon rim, or the Perrine Bridge. It flies west of the bridge.

I took an old-fashioned camera along, but found the camera on my phone adjusted better for the dark sky. Despite the weather and the time, other people were observing the sight.

Last year, a woman from Canada was driving a truck through Twin Falls. She worked a stop to view the flag into her schedule. She grew up in post-war Germany, with a profound respect for the United States, which saved her country from perpetual servitude under communism.

Millions of our countrymen have no memory of the event we recalled this week.

The ceremonies and the flag are a means to teach them about courage. Amidst the tragedy of 9-11, there were Americans who were at their best. Mant gave their lives in service of others—no greater love.

I’m not a young man any longer. A day will come when there is nobody left with the memories. May the flag wave over the canyon for all the remaining days of this blessed land.

