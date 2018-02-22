This Twin Falls Airbnb proves that you don't have to be fancy to give excellent service that garners great ratings.

This Twin Falls Airbnb listing has some of the highest ratings I've seen. With fifty-five consistent FIVE STAR ratings , you might imagine that this is some kind of luxury stay, but it's not. This five star rated room, is described by host Dale, as the 'Futon room.' It's pretty much a mattress on the floor.

Is is possible that all Twin Falls travelers really want is a nice, clean space to stay. And there's something to be said for service. Dale offers all the amenities you would expect from a hotel.

Shared - Front/Back Yard areas

Shared - Laundry Room/Facilities

Shared - Living Room

Shared - Bathroom.

WIFI Internet. Laser Printers. Netflix/Amazon Prime/Roku.

Shared - Full Kitchen(Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Coffee Maker, Vitamix Blender, Toaster Oven, Popcorn Popper)

For just $27 per night, what more do you need? And don't take my word for it... Check out the listing on Airbnb and see the ratings for yourself.

You don't have to be fancy or expensive to offer a great service. Nice work, Dale! We hope you book hundreds more guests.