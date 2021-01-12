The History of a Famous Idaho Dinosaur

I like the place. The Oxbow Cafe. It’s not a long drive from Twin Falls. The staff is always polite and the main dining area has seating to mimic an oxbow. The dinosaur outside is a great mascot in an area known for fossil beds. Did you know the dinosaur isn’t related to any logos from a well-known oil company? It’s the work of a man with some skills as a sculptor. His model was a toy. A toy one of his sons loved. Dad simply enlarged it and now it’s a landmark outside of Bliss.

Generations in the future may be looking at the green lizard and some may ask about the backstory.

The little boy who owned the toy was the brother of a friend. She’s now a grandmother. She told me the story several months ago. She has a son who has helped me in the past with a car repair and has worked in local law enforcement.

These are the unknown stories along Idaho’s highways. Generations in the future may be looking at the green lizard and some may ask about the backstory. Here’s to some of these tales being remembered and shared down through the decades.

Are there more of these stories? Sure. Please share what you may have. It would be great to begin posting more details on these unique roadside attractions. For a digital record and for posterity.

The diners and family restaurants are especially my favorites. You can walk in and smell the cooking and the aroma of a community.

When I moved to Idaho, I began a mission of visiting as many of these places as possible. I’m planning a day when I can write a book about the experience.

