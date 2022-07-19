Bray Fire North of Bliss Threatening Structures

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews are working to protect structures and set up containment lines on a fire burning north of Bliss. According to Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the Bray Fire, first reported at Monday at around 4:25 p.m. seven miles north of Bliss, is burning in grass and brush. Multiple local fire agencies are helping BLM Twin Falls and Boise fire crews along with Sawtooth National Forest fire crews fight the wind fueled fire. As of Monday evening the Bray Fire burned roughly 8,000 acres. Winds, low humidity, and hot temperatures for Tuesday have fire officials concerned about containment of the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

