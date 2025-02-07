The Rifle That Won World War Two Makes an Appearance in Idaho

This was a Great Piece of Engineering

Dwight Eisenhower praised two things when it came to equipment from World War Two. The Jeep and the M1 Garand. One moved troops and cargo quickly. The other was a combat weapon that could survive a wide variety of combat conditions.

The M1 provided stellar service through the Korean War.

Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense is one of the Gun Guys on Newsradio 96.1 FM and 1310 KLIX. Todd purchased the rifle from a dealer after it had been in use for many years in a civilian training program.

The Rifle is a Hybrid of Sorts

The stock was manufactured by International Harvester. When the original barrel wore out, it was replaced by one manufactured in 1942 by Springfield Armory.

The rifle is heavy. Troops carried it over a shoulder using a strap. Todd is looking to find a period strap. He explained when he bought the rifle that it came with a bandolier.

The M1 Garand was manufactured under contract from the military. U.S. industrial might turn the rifle out by the millions.

How it Won the War

It was simple to operate, clean, and accurate. As Todd’s piece of history proves, it could be easily repaired. The Axis powers tended to overthink and over-engineer firearms, and while Italy could turn out great designs, the country never got beyond almost literal cottage industries. The rifle remains a brilliant design.

Todd’s copy is still functional, and he’s invited me to his range to give it a try. When you pick it up and cradle it against a shoulder, you can tell the M1 Garand was designed to last.

