Lessons for Coming Hard Times from Idaho’s Hunt Camp

It would be too strong to call it hallowed ground but you would be getting close. The Minidoka Relocation Center is known locally as Hunt Camp. It housed 9,000 people during World War Two. Americans of Japanese descent or origin were housed there after being labeled a security threat. They were moved there from their homes on the West Coast. Many lost everything they had.

They Proved Loyalty on Battlefields

Some Gave the Last Full Measure of Devotion

It wasn’t a pleasant existence and, yet. The inmates endured and there was pride in their endurance. It’s why the place remains important today to the remaining survivors. The size of the camp at the time made it one of Idaho’s largest cities. More than 1,000 internees eventually wore military uniforms. Dozens never returned from the war.

You Can Feel the Presence of Souls

I was there Saturday and walked alone. It was overcast but warm. It’s as if I could feel the sadness of the souls who were considered suspect by their government and countrymen. Sad because the horizon may soon be scarred by giant pinwheels. As part of a large-scale wind farm proposed for parts of Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties.

I also thought about the future of these small national parks. Our federal government is 30 trillion dollars in debt. Austerity measures are coming. The care of small parks may be turned over to volunteers. A system that requires a lot of hope and trust.

The move of internees began 80 years ago. Now it appears the country is in for some of its hardest times since the 1940s. The internees endured. They were strong Americans. Can we adopt their lessons?

Liberty Deferred Amidst the Sagebrush

Baseball was a Rare Escape

This field of dreams was about someday being free.

A Reminder Liberty is a Delicate Commodity

