Idaho’s Favorite Christmas Song Proves We Have Good Taste



Our taste in music is improving. Recent research shows Idaho’s favorite Christmas song this year is White Christmas. I assume the original because Bing Crosby could hold a note and bring out the emotions of the season. Otherwise, I envision Elvis Presley dancing on a table and thrusting his hips. Or Dean Martin is slurring his words. All three are long dead, which shows you the staying power of the old Christmas classics.

Last year, Idaho’s favorite holiday tune was Santa Baby, which I always thought was about the Christmas wish of a prostitute. The woman is willing to exchange a lot for a new car and some mink clothing.

A little history about the Crosby version of White Christmas. It’s the biggest-selling song of all time. It didn’t start that way. It was featured in a film in the early 1940s and was a mild hit. Later, during World War Two, soldiers in the forests of Europe and the jungles of the Pacific greatly missed home. They made so many requests for White Christmas that it became a mega-hit.

When they came home, they continued to buy it on records and requested it during the season. It has been listed as one of the 100 most culturally important pieces of the last century. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is also on the same list, however. While it was my favorite as a little boy, it’s now White Christmas. Age brings on nostalgia and the dream of a perfect holiday continues.