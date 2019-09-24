The Tough Choice Between Sleep and Exercise

A sales manager I worked alongside gave up his daily workouts because he wanted instead to sleep. He told me one morning at the office he had been getting up at 4 o’clock and heading to the gym and then work. He was juggling long days at the office, kids in school and the demands of family life. The workouts were going well but he was down to sometimes less than 4 hours of sleep every night.

Did he make the right call?

According to this link he did. While both sleep and exercise are considered crucial, losing sleep for a few days is far more harmful than losing a few days of exercise. It’s buried deep within the linked story.

I need the exercise, however. I also need the sleep. Half-a-dozen years ago I was diagnosed with sleep apnea. After getting fitted with CPAP, I started getting 8 hours or more of sleep. Most nights. Because I rise very early for work there are still some evenings when I get by on just a few hours. Such as an Election Night and, yet.

If I can keep to the schedule and not only on weekdays, I can tell the difference with work performance. Going to bed early even on weekends and staying close to my schedule leaves me very refreshed when I rise at 2 o’clock in the morning on a Monday.

The challenge for many of us is then to find time even for a simple walk. Even more challenging is the modern office, which goes home with us and work always seems to fill any free hours we have. Now, if I could find a way to talk and type while on a treadmill…