What would you do? What would you do if your husband, wife, or partner recommend you get a 'sleep divorce?' Do you even know what a 'sleep divorce' is? Would it start a fight? Would it make you happy? A sleep divorce is when each person has their bed and you decide to sleep in different rooms when it comes time to go to sleep. What effects would this have on your marriage and relationship? Is it healthy or is it a sign there are problems? Are sleep divorces a good idea and could it make a relationship or marriage better?

How a Sleep Divorce Works

Sleep divorce isn't a new concept but seems to be becoming more known and has a name now. Being married and sleeping in separate beds used to signify issues in a marriage or relationship, but it is more about making sure each individual gets a proper good night's sleep. Most parents will laugh and say no such thing exists, but as kids get older, or if you do not have any, it might be worth looking into if you struggle to sleep. In the summer it can be hot and you may want your own space to sleep cooler, or perhaps you and your partner have different sleeping habits. If one likes it warmer and the other cooler, then sleeping in separate rooms may be the best option, if compromising doesn't end with a good solution.

How Sleep Divorce Affects a Relationship

As stated above, it use to be when a couple slept in different rooms it reflected issues in the relationship. Would applying sleep divorce cause issues still? It would affect your intimate life. Often spontaneous times happen when lying in bed at night, and by having separate rooms, would those moments still happen? Do you have to schedule intimate time, or does it fade away? The positives could outweigh the negatives though. The concept is to help you both sleep better. You can set the temperatures to your liking, have room to spread out, and get a deeper, better sleep. With more rest, would it lead to fewer arguments? In theory, it makes sense, but it could also make your relationship feel more like roommates than soulmates.

As there is with most things, there are pros and cons to sleeping divorce. Falling asleep on the couch and spending the night out in the living room on a weekend night is one thing, but to plan and have your rooms seems a bit too much. The separation could lead to bigger issues and a permeant separation down the line. While it may lead to better sleeping, it isn't worth what it could lead to. For some couples, it may work, but I for one enjoy having my wife next to me at night and waking up next to her in the morning. If your significant other requests a sleep divorce, what would you do?

