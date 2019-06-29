These Best of Idaho Food Lists are Often Scams

They parachute into Boise, Sun Valley and Coeur d’Alene, grab a bite and pronounce it Idaho’s best food. Isn’t this how most of these best of lists work? You can read the latest by clicking this link. Apparently, you have to practically be in Spokane to find Idaho’s best pizza. Or on a highway the skiing crowd takes and where they occasionally stop at a roadside diner and pronounce the burgers good. A better option would be to survey the locals in various regions of the state.

Then the reviewers could send someone out and actually taste the options, although. That would be expensive and many of these lists are simply compiled as Internet come-ons where other products can be promoted.

I was in Buhl yesterday and a guy told me he isn’t much of a pizza eater. Then he pointed at a shop and raved about the pizza pie he can buy there. I’ll take his recommendation versus someone holed up in Manhattan and writing for a marketing website.

As for me, I can’t even consider rating pizza. I don’t believe I’ve ever encountered a pizza I didn’t like. When it comes to the delicacy I need a shovel and sometimes a forklift.