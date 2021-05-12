Idaho Moves To Stage 4 In Covid-19 Safety Reopening Plan

Following an extended period of statewide reductions in cases of the Coronavirus, Idaho has progressed to Stage-4 of the virus safety rebound plan.

Idaho has now moved from Stage-3 of the Covid-19 safety protocol, to Stage-4, which among other things, lifts the cap on gatherings of less than 50 people. The change is reflected on the state's official government Coronavirus website. The decision was made official Tuesday (May 11) by Governor Brad Little and other state health officials.

Prior to the transition, Idaho remained idle in Stage-3 for more than three months. Stage-4 puts an end to the 50-person maximum restriction on social gatherings. State officials are pushing vaccinations heavily, and have provided a great deal of information on where Idahoans can receive their Covid-19 shots. In Idaho, anyone over the age of 16 can get vaccinated.

More than 620,000 Idahoans have been given at least one shot of the vaccine. Approximately 540,000 statewide are fully vaccinated, according to coronavirus.idaho.gov numbers. The number of total doses given in Idaho exceeds 1.1 million.

To view specific stage-related protocols for businesses, gatherings, youth activities, restaurants and other operations for the state of Idaho, click here. Facial masks are still being encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when visiting long-term care facilities. The Stage-4 advancement also means there are no restrictions set on social gatherings. Social-distancing is also still encouraged at places of business.

"It's time to get back to work," said Governor Brad Little, during a May 11 briefing.

