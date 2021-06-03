The wildlife at Yellowstone National Park aren't just a threat to random tourists making bad decisions (the tourons) on their vacations, sometimes the park rangers can get caught in a bad situation and surprised by the deadly creatures.

Watch This Yellowstone Park Ranger Get Charged By A Grizzly Bear

This park ranger was trying to control the tourists as they drove near a grizzly bear on the side of the road. While he was distracted by the humans the sneaky bear took it as a chance to charge at the park ranger. Luckily the ranger turned in time to see the bear rushing towards him and get to safety. At that point he decided it wasn't safe for the bear to be that close to him or the tourists and he took a few shots at the bear with rubber bullets and bean bags.

Is There Something Wrong With The Bear?

In the video you can see that the bear comes running, but only uses three of its legs. The bear is holding up the left front paw like it may be injured.

How Far Should You Stay Away From Bears, Wolves, And Bison In The Wild?

The National Park Service suggests you stay 100 yards away from bears and wolves in the wild and 25 yards away from bison at Yellowstone National Park. As you can see in the video these animals move fast and you need that extra room between you and them if they decide they want to play with you.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.



Golden Albino Rock Chuck in Snake River Canyon