We just found out that Olive Garden is finally coming to Twin Falls and the good news continues. Olive Garden has also added the Meatball Pizza Bowl to their menu. Get in my belly now! Why do we have to wait until the Fall for the restaurant to open?! They always seem to come up with crazy new recipes to keep food delicious and interesting.

Don't forget that Olive Garden also sometimes sells their unlimited pasta passes ! The other thing most of us are excited for at Olive Garden - endless breadsticks.