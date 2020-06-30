Olive Garden Feels the Pinch of Coronavirus

Say it isn’t so! Olive Garden is one of my favorite all time places for lunch or dinner. As chain restaurants go, it’s very well appointed, the food is tasty (there’s plenty of it on every plate) and the bread is great. When the lock down came along I was highly depressed. I hadn’t yet been to the new Olive Garden near my house. Two weeks ago I remedied the situation and a lady friend and I had a wonderful lunch.

I’m telling you, a few years from now we’ll look back at coronavirus response and wonder if it was mass hysteria or mass insanity or both.

Now comes news the pandemic lock downs did great harm at this charming eatery. On a national level, the people who operate the parent outfit saw a massive decline in revenue. While I’m sure Olive Garden isn’t alone, if any restaurants faded away because of the circumstances of the last few months, I would be most heartbroken to see this pasta place go. Especially because it was where I had my first date with one of my favorite persons.

As life gets back to normal in fits and starts, it’s going to cost a lot of our favorite restaurants a lot of money to retrofit seating and floor plans. Plus, these are the types of places where a young person can find work and help support a family or cover the cost of college textbooks.

I’ve been reading where some very well-known athletes won’t be playing ball this fall because of virus fears. You know, I used to play on kickoff and kick receiving teams. Young ballplayers have a lot more to fear than a virus that barely registers with people under 40-years-old.

They need some comfort food. Like you get at Olive Garden.