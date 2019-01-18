This Person Is Stealing Tailgates From Trucks In Southern Idaho

Chubbuck Police Department

Police in southeast Idaho are looking for an individual who has been stealing tailgates off of area trucks.

Chubbuck Police shared three photos of the thief in action, as well as the type of truck he is driving. The latest incident took place at 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 17, in the area of Jacob and Eve Streets. Multiple vehicles had their tailgates swiped.

The suspect is driving a white extended cab pickup truck, and can actually be seen loading the stolen items into his truck in one of the photos.

Chubbuck Police Dept

Chubbuck Police Dept.

Chubbuck Police Dept.

Anyone that might know the identity of this person is being asked to call the Chubbuck Police Department at 208-237-7172.