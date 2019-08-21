First, there must be a great many contenders. Country Living went in search of the smallest towns in all 50 states. Some should be relatively easy to find in compact states with large populations. Here in the West I think it gets a bit more complicated.

You really need to look beyond census data because in some places a death, birth or family moving away changes the title holder.

it’s a small speck situated between some really big places. Warm River is isolated.

Warm River is listed as Idaho’s smallest town. A population of 3 as of July. Contrast the size with Fenwick, Connecticut with a much larger population by percentage. There are 43 people in Fenwick but be assured, it’s a small speck situated between some really big places. Warm River is isolated.

When I was younger I liked visiting big cities and seeing bright lights. I still do. What has changed is I like smaller places better. Big cities have a lot of the same. Glass, a Starbucks on every corner and time wasted in traffic.

The small towns I often visit weekends have the actual variety. There are no chain restaurants. The local shops sell far more than groceries and the people behind the counters appear to like greeting strangers. The stores often sell hardware, camping supplies and rural advice.

Warm River is mentioned in many of these national reviews and I’ve never read a bad word about the place. It’s known as a place to camp. Far away from the usual hassles of life, although. I suspect in summer you’ll need some bug spray and a cooler with your favorite beverages.