Three Charged with Attempted Murder in Mini-Cassia Area

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people in the Mini-Cassia area have been jailed and charged with attempted murder along with other charges including burglary.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office lists 37-year-old Kiresten Goddard, 25-year-old Martin Castro-Ibarra, and 24-year-old Jesus Soto Rodriguez in custody on attempted murder charges, including discharging a firearm at a house and burglary charges. Soto Rodriquez is also facing conspiracy to commit murder as is Castro-Ibarra. Goddard is also charged with aiding abetting in burglary.

More information to come.