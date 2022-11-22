Multiple Drugs, Guns, and Money Seized in Cassia County Arrest

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was arrested Tuesday morning in the Mini-Cassia area following a drug bust where a variety of drugs, firearms, and drug paraphernalia was seized. According to the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, the Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home where an individual was suspected of selling drugs in the community, including children, by way of social media. The sheriff's office said several guns, $13k in cash, a number of vape pens with THC, about a pound of marijuana, cocaine, LSD, and amphetamines were taken from the residents. The suspect allegedly made drug deals on school property, over the internet using SnapChat and the CashApp to make deals. More information to come...

