Cassia County Searching for Missing Senior

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-The Cassia County Sheriff's office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing senior. Sunday the Cassia County Sheriff's office posted to social media Sunday night they were trying to locate Graydon Jensen who was last seen in the Declo area around 7 p.m. Saturday. He is driving a 2012 Ford Escape. The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 208-878-2251, ext. 1.

Get our free mobile app