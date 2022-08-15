Cassia County Searching for Missing Senior
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-The Cassia County Sheriff's office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing senior. Sunday the Cassia County Sheriff's office posted to social media Sunday night they were trying to locate Graydon Jensen who was last seen in the Declo area around 7 p.m. Saturday. He is driving a 2012 Ford Escape. The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 208-878-2251, ext. 1.
Get our free mobile app
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.