BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The search continues for a Paul man who went missing while hunting in the South Hills 60 years ago. The Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell posted on social media that crews spent the summer looking, with help from a cadaver dog, for then 19-year-old Floyd Dorsey. The sheriff said Dorsey had gone up to Monument Peak to hunt with some friends on October 20, 1961. The group had set up camp and a storm hit the area blanketing the hills with snow that night.

Cassia County Sheriff's Office Cassia County Sheriff's Office loading...

The sheriff acknowledges the case is very old but had recently been approached by Dorsey's family to look into it. Sheriff Warrell wrote he hopes with hunting season approaching someone might spot something like a rifle, piece of clothing or skeletal remains. The last time the group had seen Dorsey was as he went off alone with just a light jacket, rifle, and boots down into Trout Creek Canyon. The sheriff said the last confirmed sighting of Dorsey was found in an old news article that reported Dorsey had been picked up by someone who took him up to a campsite near some corrals near Trout Creek Canyon. Another group camping their said they had seen Dorsey cold, wet, and ill-prepared for the weather. Sheriff Warrell said according to reports at the time there had been several hunters stranded by the storm across the state while two other hunters in Cassia County died in the storm. "I completely understand that it has been a very long time. I am just hoping, at this point, to put this information out there in the event that someone, someday, comes across the gun, remains, clothing, or something that will help resolve this case and give the family some much needed closure," wrote Warrell. Anyone with information or questions can call the sheriff at 208-878-9301.

