Traffic Rerouted on Blue Lakes South Due to Gas Leak

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A gas leak at a trailer park closed part of Blue Lakes Boulevard South near Kimberly Road for a period of time on Monday.

According to Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson, some homes had been evacuated and traffic was being diverted around that part of Blue Lakes.

A little before 2 p.m. News Radio 1310 saw a fire engine leaving the site, but trucks and staff from Intermountain Gas were still on site. The road and several access points were still closed.

No additional information was available at the time.