Train Cars Overturn in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A train derailed this morning in Burley, overturning some of its cars.

The incident was reported at 9:54 a.m. at the crossing of West Main Street and Park Avenue, according to a Cassia County dispatcher.

Deputies were still at the scene a little before 1 p.m., the dispatcher said.

Cassia County Sheriff Jay Heward later told News Radio 1310 that the derailment caused some of the train cars to overturn, spilling grain and blocking traffic.

The mess has since been cleaned up, he said around 3 p.m. He said he did not know how many cars had overturned, but it was not all of them; nor did he know at the time what caused the derailment.