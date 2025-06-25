I guess they’ll migrate to the Magic Valley. Some of the elites in the Treasure Valley are kicking out the homeless.

I'm Not a Bleeding Heart

Let me qualify my comments by saying I’m sick of being hassled by the homeless who want my money for more booze, and I don’t believe the public should be burdened by sometimes violent schizophrenics. Many of these people are ill, but nobody forced them to pick up a bottle.

However, where are they going? You’ve got four cities in the Treasure Valley unwilling to spend money on more shelter space, and instead, dumping their problem on neighboring communities.

It sounds like the people of Martha’s Vineyard, who supported open borders. But when illegal immigrants were sent there from Florida, the newbies were quickly shipped to a military installation and housed behind a fence.

Not in My Backyard

Or take the case of socialist Berkeley, California. The lefties in that city believe we need to throw more money at the homeless. Just not their dollars. When homelessness got out of control and harmed views and property values, the homeless were banished to Oakland.

What’s the difference between those liberal enclaves and Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, and Nampa? There are a few more Republicans here, but elitists are the same everywhere. Which is why they didn’t ban sleeping in parks and public property all over Idaho.

They'll Just Go Somewhere Else

The people getting the heave-ho will go elsewhere. Kuna and Eagle, until people there object. Then the homeless will migrate south and east, and Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, and Twin Falls Counties will be inundated. This is a problem coming to a town near you.

If your local legislator supported their Treasure Valley colleagues, it’s because they didn’t want to encounter beggars near the Capitol. They kicked the can down the road, and the road leads to your town.

