Find Your Next Best Friend For Free At Twin Falls Animal Shelter

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is having a clear shelter event where you can adopt your next best friend for free. And there are so many to choose from there is no doubt you will find your next best friend.

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Clear The Shelter Event

The event is now through August 20th. All adoption fees are waived for all animals in the shelter. You can go in, meet the animals, and find the best fit for you and your family. All adoptions come with a spay or neuter, microchip, and all vaccines and shots.

Animals Up For Adoption At The Twin Falls Animal Shelter

There are so many animals ready to find a forever home. The shelter tends to get pretty full around now because it is kitten season and people are dropping off animals as they get ready for summer activities. I will never judge someone who has to give up a pet because we will never know the full story behind those circumstances, but it doesn't make it any less sad when it happens.

Adoptable Cats And Dogs

There are a ton of cats and dogs right now available at the shelter. A lot of the adoptable dogs are huskies. That could be due to people not understanding the wildness of the breed and the attention they need. A couple of senior dogs are available and more cats than I can count.

Also Friendly Reminders:

If you have a pet that has been lost, make sure you check the Twin Falls Animal Shelter so you can retrieve your pet. Please don't leave your friend in a cage.

Animals are the best friends you will ever have, in my opinion. If you have the room in your heart and your home, and the financial ability and time to adopt, now is the time to do it.

Dogs can sleep anywhere