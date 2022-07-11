The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is hosting one of their annual events where you can adopt your next furry best friend for free. Adoption fees are waived for cats, dogs, and whatever animal they have at the shelter ready for adoption.

Twin Falls Animal Shelter Adoption Event

The People for Pets Summer Loving Adoption Event is going on until July 12th. We are at the end of the events so time is running out to find your next best friend. If you want to head to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter all pet adoption fees have been waived. Right now is the best time to go and find your friend.

Twin Falls Animal Shelter Hours And Pet Info

If you go and get your pet before they close on July 12th, the animal is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and comes with a bag of food. The shelter is open Monday, July 11th from 10 am to 1:15 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. They are open Tuesday, July 12th, 10 am to 1:15 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

Reasons To Adopt A Shelter Dog

First and foremost, it is free. Even if the fees aren't waived, it is still more affordable than a pure-bred dog that will probably have genetic ailments anyway. Second, it is likely you are saving a dog's life. And third, which may just be a personal opinion, shelter dogs are the best. I think they are smarter, more loving, and healthier. I have no scientific proof of any of that. But it sounds about right to me.

Basically, right now is the best time to adopt a pet. Dogs, cats, gerbils, whatever, they make the best companion. And for a limited time, there is no adoption fee. So what are you waiting for?

