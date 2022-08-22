Dive In With Your Pups For The One Day Dedication To Dogs At Dierkes
The annual Pooch Splash Event held at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls is right around the corner. A completely off-leash, one day dedicated to all things dogs, is a ton of fun. Pooch Splash is put together by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.
Details About Pooch Splash
On September 10th you can bring all your doggos to Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls for an off-leash experience. They can get in the water, they can play with other dogs, and they can do whatever humans can do in the lake. The event at Dierkes will be from 11 am to 3 pm. It is the only off-leash day in Twin Falls County and your pup is going to love it. All proceeds go to help the Twin Falls Animal Shelter
Everything You Need To Know About Pooch Splash
First of all, there are going to be a lot of dogs there. So if your dog does not like other dogs, it might not be the best event for you. There will be food, raffles, and treats for your dog and you, obviously they can go swimming as well. They are also going to have vendors, agility courses, and other games for your pup. That is just to name a few.
If your dog is unsure about the water, this might be a great opportunity for you to introduce them to it, they can see other dogs being dogs in the lake and they will realize that it isn't too dangerous. You get to bond, have a good time with your pet, and help the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, lots of winning right now.