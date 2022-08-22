The annual Pooch Splash Event held at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls is right around the corner. A completely off-leash, one day dedicated to all things dogs, is a ton of fun. Pooch Splash is put together by the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

Details About Pooch Splash

On September 10th you can bring all your doggos to Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls for an off-leash experience. They can get in the water, they can play with other dogs, and they can do whatever humans can do in the lake. The event at Dierkes will be from 11 am to 3 pm. It is the only off-leash day in Twin Falls County and your pup is going to love it. All proceeds go to help the Twin Falls Animal Shelter

Everything You Need To Know About Pooch Splash

First of all, there are going to be a lot of dogs there. So if your dog does not like other dogs, it might not be the best event for you. There will be food, raffles, and treats for your dog and you, obviously they can go swimming as well. They are also going to have vendors, agility courses, and other games for your pup. That is just to name a few.

If your dog is unsure about the water, this might be a great opportunity for you to introduce them to it, they can see other dogs being dogs in the lake and they will realize that it isn't too dangerous. You get to bond, have a good time with your pet, and help the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, lots of winning right now.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.